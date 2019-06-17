US preparing to send more troops to Middle East — media

WASHINGTON, June 18. /TASS/. The United States is preparing to send additional troops to the Middle East in reponse to growing concerns over Iran, Reuters reported on Tuesday citing US officials.

Reuters said Washington believes Iran is behind last week's attacks on the two tankers in the Gulf of Oman.

The officials did not specify how many troops would be deployed and did not provide any details about the timing of the deployment.

The Pentagon's press service declined to provide any comments on the situation to TASS.

On June 13, two tankers caught fire in the Gulf of Oman after an attack. The crews, with Russian nationals among their members, were evacuated by the Iranian rescue services and taken to the port of Jask. US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said that Iran is responsible for the attacks. Tehran has denied any involvement in the incident.

The Kokuka Courageous tanker, registered in Panama and owned by a Japanese transport company, was carrying methanol from Saudi Arabia to Singapore. The Marshall Islands-flagged Front Altair vessel, owned by Norway's Frontline, was sailing from the United Arab Emirates to Taiwan with petrochemical feedstock.