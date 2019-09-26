Russian MP suggests relocating UN headquarters to Crimea

SIMFEROPOL, September 26. /TASS/. A member of Russia’s lower house of parliament, the State Duma, and former Prosecutor of Crimea Natalya Poklonskaya suggested on Thursday relocating the United Nations’ headquarters to Yalta.

The Crimean city of Yalta hosted the conference between Franklin D. Roosevelt, Winston Churchill and Joseph Stalin in February 1945. There the foundations of the United Nations were laid.

"In order to end all speculations and outdated and very annoying fairy tales from overseas about the annexation of Crimea, it would be good to consider the opportunity of relocating the UN headquarters to Crimea, for example to Yalta," Poklonskaya said in her Telegram channel. According to her, "a beautiful place could be found on the peninsula, which will encourage peace and constructive dialogue."

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that after the US failure to issue visas to some members of Russia’s delegation to the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, it would be advisable to raise the issue of relocating the UN headquarters from New York. He recalled Joseph Stalin’s idea that the UN headquarters should be established in Sochi.