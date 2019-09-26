Russia preparing surprise measures for US amid visa row, says top diplomat

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Moscow is preparing its response to the US failure to issue visas for some members of the Russian delegation to the UN General Assembly, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has told Channel 1.

"There will be a [response]. <...> We will prepare some measures. Don’t deprive us of a chance to make a surprise," Lavrov said in a statement, published on the Foreign Ministry’s website on Thursday.

Earlier, ten members of the Russian delegation, including Chairman of the Federation Council’s Foreign Affairs Committee Konstantin Kosachev, were not issued US visas and won’t be able to take part in the UN General Assembly annual session in New York.