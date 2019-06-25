Kremlin emphasizes direct flight suspension not ban on travelling to Georgia

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. There are no plans to completely ban Russians from flying to Georgia, but the state seeks to guarantee the safety of its citizens, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

“Naturally, it’s impossible to say that people will completely stop traveling to Georgia, and it’s impossible to ban people from travelling to Georgia, no one is going to do this,” Peskov said. He explained that the state can “only recommend citizens take heed of the threats to their personal safety that may arise in Georgia at this time”. In addition, according to him, "measures can be taken to reduce the tourist flow in the interests of ensuring the safety of our citizens."