Press review: Georgian ex-speaker rips Tbilisi for riots and Putin to boost defense sector

Nino Burjanadze, former speaker of the Georgian parliament, and Chairperson of the country's opposition party, United Georgia, believes that it will be extremely difficult to normalize relations between Moscow and Tbilisi because of the shortsightedness of Georgia's authorities, she said in an interview with Izvestia. According to her, the authorities and forces controlled by ex-President Mikhail Saakashvili are to blame for Georgia’s financial losses due to the mass exodus of Russian tourists.

According to her, the current Georgian leadership is afraid of rolling back the degree of anti-Russian hysteria in Tbilisi because they might lose Western allies.

"Unfortunately, because our authorities are shortsighted, it will now be extremely difficult to quickly restore Russian-Georgian relations even to the level that they were a week ago. It will require a lot of very serious effort in this direction, since the recent events have set us back," she told the newspaper.

Burjanadze believes that the situation in Georgia is "anti-Russian hysteria" and "is aided, clearly, by US intelligence." She told Izvestia that the former president Mikhail Saakashvili is doing his best to milk the protests for all their worth and "will do everything so that anti-Russian hysteria is Georgia's key guiding policy." "For him, this is the only opportunity to play his card," Burjanadze said.

Commenting on the temporary suspension of air transportation between the two countries, she noted, "Georgia will lose very, very much from this," and she hoped that the Russian leadership would not impose more retaliatory measures.

According to the politician, Russia is not to blame for Georgia's crisis. "As for the protesters, I can definitely say that a frank and sincere protest initially occurred, but, again, because of the stupidity of our authorities," she told Izvestia.

Izvestia: Putin sets sights on shaping new strategy for Russia’s defense sector

Last year, foreign currency earnings from exporting military goods experienced a 45-percent surge and the aggregate order book reached a record value of about $54 bln, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting of the Commission for Military Technical Cooperation with Foreign States. He urged officials to do everything possible to maintain Russia's leading position in the global arms market. According to Izvestia, a draft new strategy for military-technical cooperation was put together. Considering the fact that many Russian defense enterprises have been placed under sanctions, they need to work more closely with their partners, experts interviewed by the newspaper believe.

President Putin also shed light on new factors complicating work with Russia’s partners on military and technical cooperation, including fiercer competition and the increasingly aggressive use of unfair methods of political blackmail and sanctions. Many Russian defense enterprises are under sanctions, and the US regularly exerts pressure on countries that cooperate with Moscow in the defense sector, military expert Andrei Frolov told Izvestia. According to the expert, to overcome the current situation, Russian defense companies need to work more closely with their partners. For example, to pinpoint acceptable methods of payment without using bank payments.

Today, there is open pressure on Russia's key partners in the military-industrial complex, military expert Vladislav Shurygin told the newspaper. "They strike our technological chains. The US goes after those who sell technology to Russia that can be used in military production, and imposes sanctions on them. This forces many to act with great discernment," he said.

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Washington wants India to abandon S-400

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is going to arrive in India to try to persuade Delhi to join the US-Japan-Australia troika to counter China before the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Osaka. Pompeo also wants the US to turn into India’s main weapons supplier, and in so doing push Russia’s S-400 aside, Nezavisimaya Gazeta wrote. Experts believe India will not give up its sovereignty and will remain loyal to the policy of non-alignment.