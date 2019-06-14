Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

US continues attempts to convince India not to purchase Russia's S-400 systems — official

World
June 14, 2:56 UTC+3 WASHINGTON

US Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asia Alice Wells said Washington has serious concerns about India's purchase of S-400 missile defense systems from Russia

Share
1 pages in this article
S-400 missile defense systems

S-400 missile defense systems

© Vitaly Nevar/TASS

WASHINGTON, June 13. /TASS/. The United States continues attempts to convince India not to purchase S-400 missile defense systems from Russia, US Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asia Alice Wells said on Thursday.

Read also
S-400 missile systems

Turkey reiterates deal with Russia on S-400 systems remains in place

"There is no blanket waiver, or a country waiver, when it comes to S-400. We have serious concerns about a possible S-400 purchase, and we are continuing our conversations on how the United States or other defense providers could assist India," Wells said at the hearings on US interests in South Asia and the budget for the fiscal year 2020.

"When President Putin visited [India] in October last year, there were additional announcements of big ticket military items that were potentially under consideration," she added.

"We've seen India over the years, in particular over the last 10 years, start to diversify its weapons sources. Out trade relationship in the defense sector went from zero to 18 billion over the last 18 years, and we expect continued progress in expanding that defense relationship. But it's still the case that about 65 to 70% of India's military hardware is of Russian origin," Wells noted.

New Delhi first expressed interest in purchasing Russia's S-400 missile defense systems in 2015. The contract on delivering S-400 systems was signed during Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to India last year.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Defense
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Royal newborn introduced to the world by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
10
World leaders and royals on the dance floor
10
North Korean leader’s train arrives at Vladivostok’s station
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian mariners rescued from distressed tanker in Gulf of Oman thank Iran for hospitality
2
US dispatches USS Mason to Gulf of Oman after attack on tankers
3
Russia ready to cut gas price for Ukraine by 25%
4
Russian fighter jets scrambled 10 times in last week on interception missions
5
Russia, China to develop military cooperation as strategic partners
6
UN Security Council to hold consultations on situation in Gulf of Oman
7
Russia's Black Sea drills feature A-50 jets, S-400 missile systems
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT