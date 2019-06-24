Kremlin: Clampdown on Georgian alcohol not linked to decline in Moscow-Tbilisi ties

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. The decision by the Russian consumer rights protection watchdog to tighten quality control on alcoholic beverages from Georgia is not related to worsening in relations between Moscow and Tbilisi, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

“This is beside the point. Rospotrebnadzor is discharging its functions, checking the quality of products delivered to our country on an ongoing basis. The same is done for our products in many countries,” Peskov said, responding to a question whether the watchdog’s decision should be viewed as a consequence of the mounting tensions between Russia and Georgia over the unrest in Tbilisi that had erupted on June 20.

"There is no political conflict. These are preventive measures, to provide security for our nationals," he noted in response to a question whether this step is a continuation for restrictions set in particular in respect of air flights from Georgia to Russia.

The Russian watchdog said on Monday that it strengthened control over quality of alcoholic products from Georgia imported to Russia. Regular control over Georgian alcohol shows "worsening of quality of mentioned products over time," the regulator said.