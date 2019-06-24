Kremlin says flights to Georgia to resume once anti-Russian hysteria ends

"The issued documents [the President’s decree on introducing a temporary ban on air travel from Russia to Georgia since July 8] show that there’s no specific time period. It is only about the return to non-Russophobic state. As soon as it is observed, it will be a reason to think about reconsidering this decision," Peskov said.

At the same time, Peskov said that he did not have an answer to the question of whether paid holiday packages of Russian tourists would be refunded. "I cannot answer your question, I do not know the details, we will try to find out," he said.

Putin imposed temporary restrictions on direct flights to Georgia to ensure the safety of Russians who may be in danger in that country, Peskov said.

He stressed that these measures could not be referred to as sanctions.

"Our journalists [in Georgia] faced the aggressive behavior of far-right nationalists, our parliamentarians faced aggressive attitude towards them," the Kremlin spokesman said. In his view, "these example are sufficient to understand that it could be dangerous [for Russians to travel to Georgia]." "Of course, these restrictions were imposed amid these risks," he explained.

He emphasized that the issue at hand was restrictions rather than sanctions. "We say that we had to impose these restrictions. Russia has no intention of becoming similar [to some other countries] imposing their stance by using illegitimate sanctions. In this case, the issue at hand is restrictions concerning flights and temporary restrictions, not sanctions," Peskov pointed out.

Peskov also told reporters he did not know about plans to impose additional restrictions in the event of further deterioration of the situation in Georgia.

"For now, I am absolutely not aware of the existence of such plans," he said.

According to Peskov, "so far the situation tends to deteriorate, there are certain symptoms of a domestic political crisis in Georgia." "This is not our affair, this is Georgia’s business. It is our affair when it becomes anti-Russian. This is something that makes us worry," he added.