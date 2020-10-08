Traffic on highway near Ryazan restored following fire and explosions

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. Road traffic on the Kaspiy highway interrupted by a fire at an ammunition depot near Ryazan has been restored, Russian Deputy Defense Minister General of the Army Dmitry Bulgakov said on Thursday.

"Last night, controlled traffic was organized on the highway. Railway traffic was neither interrupted nor stopped," he said.

The Russian Defense Ministry earlier reported that, due to the dropping intensity of ammunition explosions, specialists would be able to begin localizing the fire in the ammunition depot at dawn on Thursday.

According to the Prosecutor-General’s Office, on Wednesday afternoon, a fire broke out at a military unit in the Ryazan Region, which resulted in munition explosions. More than 2,300 people have been evacuated from nearby settlements within a five-kilometer radius. A state of emergency has been declared in the region.