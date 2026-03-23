Russian stock market closes mixed on Monday

MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. The Russian stock market ended the trading session on Monday with the mixed trend, according to Moscow Exchange data.

The MOEX Russia Index lost 1.1% to 2,833.43 points. The RTS Index dropped by 1.46% to 1,090.17 points. The yuan dropped by ten kopecks to 11.91 rubles.

"Trading in the Russian stock market followed the habitual neutral pattern until mid-Monday, when statements of US President Donald Trump on ‘productive’ talks with Iran and the freeze of plans to hit the energy infrastructure of the Islamic Republic appeared in newsfeeds. It stirred the markets up. Oil prices dropped to $91.9 at a certain point and then returned closer to $100 [per barrel]. Impressive price twists and turns were observed also in precious metals and platinum group metals," Alexander Shepelev from BCS Investment World said.

BCS Investment World and Freedom Finance Global concur in expectations that the MOEX Russia Index will be 2,800-2,900 points on Tuesday.

Currency rates may start consolidating in fairly broad ranges, considering the remaining competing factors, Zifra Broker said.