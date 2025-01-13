Belarus’s gold and currency reserves to increase by $795 mln in 2024 — EDB

MINSK, January 13. /TASS/. Belarus’ gold and currency reserves will increase by $795.1 mln in 2024, according to experts from the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB).

Thus, according to the EDB report, the gold and foreign exchange reserves of Belarus increased by $127.7 mln in December 2024 and amounted to $8,922.6 mln as of January 1, 2025. Since the beginning of the year, gold and foreign exchange reserves have increased by $795.1 mln. As the bank reported, the key factor in the growth of gold and foreign exchange reserves in December was a $206 mln increase in foreign exchange reserves.

Analysts noted that the value of gold in the structure of reserves decreased by $71.9 mln due to a 1.6% drop in its price in December.

According to the country’s main directions of the monetary policy, by the end of 2024 Belarus’ gold and currency reserves should amount to at least $6 bln, and by January 1, 2026 - to at least $7.1 bln.