TotalEnergies LNG sales fall by 11% in 9 months

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. Sales of liquefied natural gas (LNG) by French energy company TotalEnergies in January-September 20-24 decreased by 11% compared to the same period last year, the company said in a report.

LNG sales amounted to 29 mln tons against 32.5 mln tons a year earlier. At the same time, the figure in the Q3 was 8% higher than in the Q2 mainly due to higher spot market sales amid seasonal storage fill-ups, the company said.

TotalEnergies' revenue from LNG sales also fell 28% to $3.437 bln for the first nine months. In the Q3, the figure fell by 21% year-on-year to $1.063 bln and by 8% compared to the previous quarter.