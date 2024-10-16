World Quality Day 2024 forum to be held from November 11 to 15

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. The World Quality 2024 international forum will be held from November 11 to 15 of this year, the Russian quality organization (Roskachestvo) said.

The forum will be the central event of the Quality Week to be held from November 11 to 17. It will be held in the full-time and hybrid formats. Offline events are planned in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Ufa and Sochi.

"Participants in the business program will discuss new approaches to sustainable development and will also review innovative solutions making it possible to improve performance of operations of organizations and roll out the best quality management systems in all branches of the economy. One more priority of this forum is to popularize the quality topic among the youth and students," head of Roskachestvo Maxim Protasov said.

