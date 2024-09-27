Russia and Africa discuss cooperation between power grid companies

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Rosseti CEO Andrey Ryumin and Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber NJ Ayuk held a meeting at the Russian Energy Week, where they discussed cooperation between electricity distribution organizations of Russia and Africa, the Rosseti Group said in a statement.

The parties stressed importance of the active participation of Russian specialists in the implementation of infrastructure projects in Africa.

In particular, head of the Rosseti Group touched upon the development of the Russian electric grid industry, the scientific and technical base of the industry, opportunities for personnel training, experience and plans for cooperation with foreign companies.

"Energy cooperation is one of the most pressing issues in the modern world. The African region is rapidly developing. Electricity consumption is growing here, and a series of large energy projects are planned. We see serious prospects for cooperation with African companies and are open to dialogue on the broadest range of issues," Ryumin said.

In turn, head of the African Energy Chamber stressed that interaction with the Rosseti Group is important for African countries on the path to a real solution to the energy issue.

"As part of this work, we will be able to build hydroelectric power generation facilities, upgrade our utility networks, and also move towards using renewable energy sources to provide Africa with clean, better and sustainable energy," he concluded.

About Rosseti

Rosseti is one of the largest electric grid companies in the world.

The group includes 45 subsidiaries including 19 grid companies. These include Rosseti Center, Rosseti Center and Volga Region, Rosseti Moscow Region, Rosseti Lenenergo and others.

About forum

The seventh international forum Russian Energy Week is organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Russian government, the Russian Energy Ministry and the Moscow government. TASS is the forum’s information partner.