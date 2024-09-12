Construction of Naiba seaport infrastructures in Yakutia to be organized in phases

YAKUTSK, September 12. /TASS/. The construction of the Naiba seaport in Yakutia's Bulunsky District will be in phases, the regional government's press service said.

Russia's First Deputy Minister for Development of the Far East and the Arctic Gadzhimagomed Guseynov has visited towns Tiksi and Naiba in the Bulunsky District.

"A decision has been made on the phased construction of infrastructures at the Naiba seaport in Yakutia," the press service said, adding the first stage would be the construction of a mooring wall and the commissioning of three cranes. The infrastructures will be for cargo handling in construction of a low-power nuclear power plant in the village of Ust-Kuiga, and to meet needs of subsoil users in general cargo for the implementation of projects at the Kyuchus industrial cluster.

The seaport's key advantage is the 14-meter deep water area, which allows serving any large-tonnage naval vessels operating on the Northern Sea Route. The total cost of building the Naiba marine terminal with full design capacity will amount to more than 85 billion rubles ($931 million), and 510 jobs will be created.

Earlier, Tiksi was put on the list of backbone settlements in the Russian Federation's Arctic Zone. The list includes cities and small towns that are of strategic importance to the country. Tiksi is Russia's northernmost seaport. The Tiksi-Naiba agglomeration master plan has been developed, like a long-term plan for the agglomeration's integrated socio-economic development - it consists of 36 events with investments estimated at 282 billion rubles ($3 billion).