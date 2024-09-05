EEF participants signed 258 agreements — Russian Deputy PM

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. Participants in the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok signed 258 agreements, Russian Deputy Prime Minister and Presidential Plenipotentiary Yury Trutnev said at a press conference in conclusion of the EEF.

"Agreements are one of important products of the Eastern Economic Forum. We also have a record there: 258 agreements were signed to the total amount of 5.395 trillion [rubles] ($60 bln). We have not ever had such figure before - this is also important," Trutnev said.

The Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) is underway on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok on September 3-6, 2024. The main theme of the EEF in 2024 is "Far East 2030. Combining strengths to create new potential."