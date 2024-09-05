Russia, China have firm basis for cooperation expansion — Chinese vice president

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. Russia and China have a firm basis for development of their comprehensive cooperation, Chinese Vice President Han Zheng said at a plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), adding that its expansion is necessary.

"There is a very firm basis for cooperation between the two countries. Russia’s Far East has good potential in the area of transport, logistics, agriculture, energy and the mining industry. This is why we have a very wide range of cooperation. It is necessary to fix the result of cooperation in those traditional sectors," he said.

It is also important to expand cooperation in the area of ‘green economy’, digital development, as well as culture and art, Han Zheng noted. Earlier he said that trade turnover between China and the Far East amounted to $33.8 bln in 2023, up by 54%.

