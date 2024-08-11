Lebanon may become investment activity center for Russian companies — Honorary Consul

BEIRUT, August 11. /TASS/. Lebanese businessmen are interested in developing and strengthening trade and economic relations with Russia, there are a number of promising industries for bilateral partnership, Chairman of the Lebanese-Russian Business Council, Honorary Russian Consul in Tripoli (North Lebanon) Jacques Sarraf told TASS.

"I believe that Lebanese-Russian cooperation has good prospects because Lebanon, thanks to its geographical location, offers unique opportunities for establishing businesses throughout the Middle East and beyond. Russian entrepreneurs can make Lebanon a center of their business and investment activities," he said.

According to him, the real estate market, the tourism and information technology sectors, the development of offshore oil and gas fields, the implementation of infrastructure projects, the construction of bridges, tunnels and ports can attract Russian partners.