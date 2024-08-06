Russian stock indices mixed on Tuesday — market data

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. Russian stock indices ended the trading session on Tuesday with mixed dynamics, according to market data.

The ruble-denominated MOEX Russia Index edged up by 0.1% to 2,830.75 points. The dollar-denominated RTS Index lost 0.18% to 1,047.09 points.

The yuan added 0.05% to 11.85 rubles.

"The Russian stock market started trading on Tuesday with a vigorous bounce in unison with global platforms; buyers lost their initiative in the second half of the day. The reason could be the price uncertainty with oil, whose prices declined after an attempt to grow. Furthermore, the ruble remains formidable; its strength limits sentiment in respect of exporters’ securities," Alexander Bakhtin from BCS Investment World commented.

The recovering impetus of international platforms slowed down and the US indices started with the mixed trend, the expert indicated.

Headhunter.ru depositary receipts took the lead in the decline because trading in these securities on the Moscow Exchange will stop this week for the time to complete issuer’s redomiciliation to Russia, Natalia Milchakova from Freedom Finance Global commented.

Russian stocks may demonstrate quick recovery if the market situation improves, Bakhtin noted. The forecast of the BCS Investment World for the MOEX Russia Index is 2,785-2,885 points for August 7. No important corporate news are expected in the middle of the week in the Russian market.