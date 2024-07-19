Corporate lending in Russia slows down in June, consumer lending rises — regulator

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. The growth of the portfolio of corporate loans in Russian banks slowed down in June to 1.2% from 1.7% in May, while growth rates of the portfolio of consumer loans remained high at around 2%, according to files released by the Bank of Russia.

In particular, according to preliminary figures provided by the regulator, extension of corporate loans slowed down slightly in June, though growth rates were still high (+1 trillion rubles, +1.2% after +1.7% in May and +1.9% in April). Meanwhile excluding a repaid major bridgeover facility extended in May, lending even sped up slightly in June - to +1.5% from +1.4% in May.

The growth of the portfolio of consumer loans remained high, at the level of May of around 2%. Total 1H increase reached almost 10%, which is one third higher than in the same period last year when rates were lower.

"This is connected with persisting high consumer activity (households’ expenses continued growing in June, though with slightly lower rates compared with May) amid rising revenues," the regulator explained.