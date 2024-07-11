Russia becoming top wheat, barley exporter — agriculture ministry

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. According to preliminary data, Russia took the lead in global wheat and barley exports in conclusion of the ended agricultural season [July 1, 2023 - June 30, 2024], department director of the Russian Ministry of Agriculture Alexander Malov said.

"We have almost concluded the past agricultural season. According to its preliminary results, we are the first in wheat exports, the first in barley exports," Malov noted.

Russia ranks third globally as regards grain and the grain market on the whole and second by vegetable oil exports, the official added.

Russia is currently exporting its agricultural produce to more than 160 countries of the world, Malov noted.