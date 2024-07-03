Relations between Gazprom, Botas 'developing sincerely' — Erdogan

ASTANA, July 3. /TASS/. Sincere relations are in place between Russia’s Gazprom and Turkey’s Botas, President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Communications between Gazprom and Botas continue also within the framework of constantly going talks between our energy ministers. In particular, relations between these companies are evolving in a sincere atmosphere," Erdogan said.

"The trade turnover at the level of $55 bln" indicated by the Russian leader is not a serious indicator for both countries, the Turkish president said. "Our goal is the turnover at the level of $100 bln. And I am confident we will achieve it. We have the potential to do so," Erdogan said.