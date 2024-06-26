Russia’s industrial production up 5.2% in January-May — Rosstat

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Russia’s industrial production increased by 5.2% in January-May 2024 year-on-year, the state statistics service Rosstat reported.

In May 2024, industrial production added 5.3% year-on-year and 1% month-on-month.

The production of mineral resources in Russia fell by 0.3% last month in annual terms (up by 0.2% in January-May), while output in processing industries rose by 9.1% (by 8.8% in January-May), Rosstat said. In the area of water supply, drainage and waste disposal production grew by 5.4% (up by 4.4% in January-May).

The highest growth was registered in production of finished metal products, excluding machines and equipment (+55.9%), production of computers, electronic and optical goods (+27.5%), production of transport vehicles and equipment, including aviation production, shipbuilding (+20.9%), as well as production of furniture (+13.1%) and pharmaceutical products and materials used for medical purposes and in veterinary practice (+11.4%) in May in annual terms, according to figures provided.

Meanwhile production of machines and equipment not included in other groups fell by 7.4%, manufacture of tobacco products lost 3.5%, coal output went down by 1.4%, while apparel production slipped half a percent.