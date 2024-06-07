Chinese shippers to boost voyages over Northern Sea Route — Russian minister

ST. PETERSBURG, June 6. /TASS/. Chinese shippers plan to make eighteen voyages along the Northern Sea Route (NSR) in 2024, which is two times more than last year, Russian Minister for Far East and Arctic Development Alexey Chekunkov told TASS on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"In 2024, Chinese shippers plan to make 18 voyages along the Northern Sea Route. This is twice more than in 2023, when the Chinese companies completed eight voyages along NSR," the minister said.