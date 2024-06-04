FACTBOX: 2024 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum

TASS-FACTBOX. The 27th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) will take place on June 5-8, 2024. This year, SPIEF’s theme is "The Foundations of a Multipolar World - The Formation of New Areas of Growth."

About 200 business events are scheduled to be held during the forum, which will be divided into four main groups: "The Transition to a Multipolar World Economy," "Goals and Objectives of Russia’s New Economic Cycle," "A Healthy Society, Traditional Values and Social Development: The Priority of The State," and "Technologies for Leadership." Just like at previous forums, thematic spaces will be set up; the forums of small, medium-sized and creative businesses will take place, along with meetings of the Business G20 group, the SPIEF Academy and the SPIEF Junior forum.

The activities of the International Youth Economic Forum, the Roscongress Foundation’s Urban Hub discussion platform for urbanism and the VinoGrad thematic platform will also be held on the sidelines of SPIEF.

Oman will be the guest country at this year’s forum.

As usual, Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to address the forum’s plenary session.

Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Bolivian President Luis Arce and President Milorad Dodik of Republika Srpska (one of the two constituent entities of Bosnia and Herzegovina) will be among the foreign leaders at the event.

The Petersburg Seasons cultural festival will take place on the sidelines of the SPIEF forum, with an art fair dubbed "1703," a gala concert featuring opera and ballet luminaries, the Swan Lake ballet at the Mikhailovsky Theater and a gala concert dedicated to the 225th anniversary of Russian poet Alexander Pushkin at the St. Petersburg Shostakovich Academic Philharmonia being the highlights of the festival. The Commandant's House at the Peter and Paul Fortress will host a Russian fashion show dubbed "The Concept Fashion Day." Famous Russian rock musician Vyacheslav Butusov will perform for free on Palace Square in St. Petersburg on June 7.

Sporting events will also take place during SPIEF, including races titled "Towards the Friendship Games" and "SPIEF Run," the White Nights 2024 Aikido Festival, ice hockey, tennis, basketball, squash and other sports tournaments organized by Roscongress, the SPIEF show jumping cup, the Ladoga Gold international cycling race, along with other activities.