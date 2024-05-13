Biden signs decree banning uranium imports from Russia — White House

WASHINGTON, May 14. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden signed a decree banning imports of uranium from Russia into the United States, the White House press service said.

According to the statement, Biden signed an executive order on Monday prohibiting the import of non-irradiated, low-enriched uranium produced in Russia or by a Russian company.

On April 30, the United States Senate passed legislation prohibiting imports of enriched uranium from Russia. However, in extreme situations, in the absence of other supplies of uranium to keep US reactors operational, or if such purchases are in the "national interest," the law permitted purchases to continue until January 2028. The legislation also required the Department of Energy to investigate and report to Congress on options for replacing Russian uranium supplies.