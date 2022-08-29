Russia’s cooperation with Asia-Pacific Region becoming stronger — Putin

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed satisfaction with development of bilateral ties between Russia and countries of the Asia-Pacific Region and cooperation with the Eurasian Economic Union, the Shanghai Cooperation Agreement, BRICS, APEC and ASEAN.

"We are glad to note that direct bilateral cooperation with Asia-Pacific nations as well as their cooperation within the framework of such influential associations as the Eurasian Economic Community, the SCO, BRICS, APEC, and ASEAN is growing stronger and gaining momentum. Russia is ready to continue, along with all interested partners, to make efforts to improve regional cooperation in various formats," the head of state said in the message of greetings to participants, organizers, and guests of the 7th Eastern Economic Forum.

"Russian and foreign politicians and businessmen, experts and public figures will discuss a wide range of issues related to the prospects for intensifying trade, investment, scientific, and humanitarian cooperation. It is important that commercial contracts and long-term agreements are expected to be signed during the Forum with the participation of business circles and the regional authorities," the President noted.

The 7th Eastern Economic Forum will be held in Vladivostok on September 5-8.