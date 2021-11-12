Rosatom ready to participate in new NPP projects in Turkey

GLASGOW, November 12. /TASS/. Russia’s state-run nuclear corporation Rosatom is ready to take part in new nuclear power plant (NPP) construction projects in Turkey, company head Alexei Likhachev told reporters on the sidelines of the 26th UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow.

"It would be absolutely logical for Turkey to continue NPP construction. The country has a vast territory and a growing economy," he said. "If we understand that there are opportunities, if we are invited officially, if contract terms are acceptable - or, even better, favorable - for us, we will participate with pleasure."

At present, Russia is taking part in the project to build the Akkuyu nuclear power on Turkey’s southern coast, under an agreement signed in 2010. The Akkuyu power plant will consist of four power units with a capacity of 1200 MW each. After completion of construction, the station will generate about 35 bln kWh per year.

The construction of the first unit of the Akkuyu NPP began in April 2018, the second in June 2020. Upon completion of construction, the NPP with an installed capacity of 4,800 MW will generate about 35 bln kWh per year.