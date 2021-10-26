Nord Stream 2 launch to reduce risk of gas price hikes in Europe, says Fitch agency

MOSCOW, October 26. /TASS/. The launch of Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline will allow reducing the risks of gas price hikes that Europe is experiencing before the winter heating season, Fitch senior group director Dmitry Marinchenko told TASS.

Chief Executive Officer of Wintershall Dea Mario Mehren said earlier on Tuesday that the situation on the gas market would stabilize once Nord Stream 2 is launched, allowing additional gas volumes to Europe. Marinchenko agrees that gas exports will rise "supposing that Gazprom restricts its participation on the spot market so far and keeps its gas storage facilities in Europe half-empty in a move to reach the maximum occupancy of the pipeline since its launch."

"This would hardly lead to a strong decline in prices, but would reduce the risk of hikes during the heating season," he explained.

The growth rates of the gas price on the European spot market hit record highs in September-October as the price soared almost ten-fold compared to last year’s levels. The price of gas in Europe first breached the $1,000 per 1,000 cubic meters mark this autumn and even rose to around $2,000 per 1,000 cubic meters, bouncing back to roughly $1,000 per 1,000 cubic meters after that.

Russia produced 61 bln cubic meters of gas in September, a decrease of 7.5 bln cubic meters compared to January 2021, according to Marinchenko. "This demonstrates that Gazprom most likely has some unoccupied facilities," he said.

As of mid-October, European gas storage facilities had around 78 bln cubic meters of gas, which is 14 bln cubic meters less than the average of 2016-2020 during this time of the year, the expert said. "That said, a considerable part of deficit, 8 bln cubic meters, was particularly in gas storages that are fully or partially controlled by Gazprom," he added.