OPEC+ will not allow oil market to overheat, alliance decision was expected — Fitch

MOSCOW, October 4. / TASS /. The decision of the OPEC+ ministers to continue increasing oil production by 400,000 barrels per day (b/d) in November was expected, Dmitry Marinchenko, Senior Director of the group for natural resources and commodities of the international rating agency Fitch told TASS on Monday.

In the event of a sharp increase in demand due to high gas prices, OPEC+ will be able to adjust production and prevent overheating, Marinchenko said. "The market will continue to operate in a deficit state for now, stocks will continue to shrink. But if the deficit grows strongly, OPEC+ is likely to consider increasing quotas more to prevent overheating," he said.

On October 4, OPEC+ ministers agreed to continue to increase oil production at the rates approved in August. OPEC and non-OPEC countries ``reconfirmed the production adjustment plan and the monthly production adjustment mechanism approved at the 19th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting and the decision to adjust upward the monthly overall production by 0.4 million barrels/day for the month of November 2021," the OPEC+ Secretariat said in a statement.

The countries also "reiterated the critical importance of adhering to full conformity and to the compensation mechanism taking advantage of the extension of the compensation period until the end of December 2021," according to the document.

After the announcement, the price of oil jumped above $81/barrel for the first time since 2018.

"On the one hand, demand could grow in a minute due to the increase in the load of power plants operating on oil and oil products, if gas prices continue to break records, the epidemiological situation in the world remains difficult, "Marinchenko said.