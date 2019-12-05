Lukoil to start offshore drilling in Mexico in September 2020, says CEO

VIENNA, December 5. /TASS/. Lukoil plans to start offshore drilling in Mexico in September 2020, Chief Executive Officer of Russia’s oil major Vagit Alekperov told reporters on Thursday.

"We will start drilling next September," he said when asked a respective question.

Option for 40% in Nigerian block

Lukoil has exercised an option on a block in Nigeria and will get 40% in the project, the CEO informed.

"Yes, we have exercised [the option — TASS]. Paperwork is now underway. 40% in the project," Alekperov said. Negotiations have not been completed yet and therefore it is early to speak about the deal price, the top manager added.

Commercialization of Block 10 in Iraq

Lukoil plans to initiate commercialization of Block 10 and has negotiated acceleration of tender procedures for West Qurna 2, Vagit Alekperov stated.

"We have discussed our projects only — Block 10 and West Qurna 2. We will probably make a submission for transition to the next stage for Block 10 at the turn of the next year. That is, we are completing the exploration period and entering commercialization. I think, as early as in September [2020 — TASS]," Alekperov said.

"We agreed to speed up tender procedures for West Qurna 2," the top manager added.