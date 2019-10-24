Putin welcomes heads of delegations of 54 countries participating in Russia-Africa Summit

SOCHI, October 24. /TASS/. The first plenary meeting of the Russia-Africa Summit has begun in Sochi. It was preceded by a welcoming ceremony. Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of the delegations of 54 countries taking part in the forum also posed for a traditional group photo.

Immediately after that, the leaders proceeded to the assembly hall where Vladimir Putin and Egyptian President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi, the current Chairperson of the African Union, will deliver their welcoming remarks. Speeches by other participants in the event are expected as well.

At the second plenary meeting of the summit, the discussion will continue during a working luncheon.

On October 23-24, the resort city of Sochi hosts the Russia-Africa Summit, co-chaired by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Egypt’s head of state Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. The leaders of all 54 African countries have been invited to come, and at least 40 of them have confirmed their participation. Eight major African integration associations and organizations are also involved in the event. On the summit’s sidelines, an economic forum takes place, as attended by the continent’s heads of state, and representatives of the business community and government agencies. The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the event, and TASS is the official photo host agency of the summit and economic forum.