Lavrov inks cooperation agreements with African countries at Russia-Africa summit

MOSCOW, October 24. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held talks at a Wednesday working breakfast with counterparts from over 45 African countries who are participating in the Russia-Africa Summit and Economic Forum.

The Russian Foreign Ministry and the foreign ministries of some African states signed bilateral documents.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the participants focused their attention on strengthening cooperation between Russia and African countries in the political, trade, economic, humanitarian and security fields. Along with this, they vowed to stay committed to the fundamental principle of "an African solution to the Africa crises" which should be widely backed worldwide, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

At the meeting, Lavrov put his signature under the agreement between the governments of Russia and Guinea-Bissau on visa-free travel for holders of diplomatic or service passports, the agreement between the governments of Russia and Zambia on visa-free travel for holders of diplomatic passports. In addition, the Russian Foreign Minister signed a memorandum of understanding between the foreign ministries of Russia and Kenya, as well as a memorandum on consultations between the foreign ministries of Russia and South Sudan.

On October 23-24, the resort city of Sochi is hosting the Russia-Africa Summit, co-chaired by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Egypt's head of state Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. The leaders of all 54 African countries were invited to come, and at least 40 of them have already confirmed their participation. Eight major African integration associations and organizations are also involved in the event. On the summit's sidelines, an economic forum is taking place, which is attended by the continent's heads of state, and representatives of the business community and government agencies.