Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Silver spoons: Lukoil CEO’s son leads Forbes richest Russian heirs list

Business & Economy
May 24, 18:21 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The list includes 20 families, where each child enjoys at least $2.3 billion in personal wealth

Share
1 pages in this article
Lukoil CEO Vagit Alekperov

Lukoil CEO Vagit Alekperov

© Sergei Savostyanov/TASS

MOSCOW, May 24. / TASS /. Yusuf Alekperov, the son of Lukoil CEO Vagit Alekperov still tops the charts as Russia’s richest heir, according to Forbes Magazine. The list includes 20 families, where each child enjoys at least $2.3 billion in personal wealth, and there are 46 children in these families.

The business periodical has published this rating for the third time. The list is compiled by the magazine’s experts, who divided the estate of each billionaire among the officially recognized children. The share of the tycoons’ spouses were not taken into consideration in the calculations.

Read also

Forbes lists top ten richest Russians for 2018

"Yusuf Alekperov, the only son of Lukoil CEO Vagit Alekperov, became the richest heir ($17 bln)," the magazine writes. The second and third places are occupied by the two children of the key owner of Novatek and Sibur Leonid Mikhelson ($8.9 bln for each child). In fourth and fifth places are the offspring of EuroChem owner Andrei Melnichenko ($7.3 bln each).

The composition of the rating’s participants has changed slightly from 2017, the news magazine reports. It has two new members - Denis, the son of IPG Photonics founder and chief executive Valentin Gapontsev, and Alexander, the son of Evraz CEO Alexander Frolov. They replaced the progenies of Safmar Group owner Mikhail Gutseriyev and Rusal's former CEO Oleg Deripaska.

According to the general statistics quoted by Forbes, as of April 20, 2018, there were 102 billionaires in Russia, and their combined fortunes amount to $403 billion. If this wealth was divided equally among the total number of their children - 289 of them - they all would also be billionaires with an average estate worth $1.4 billion.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
12
Auto China 2018 show in Beijing
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin hails Russia-France ties during meeting with Macron
2
Putin thanks China for participating in SPIEF
3
Russian tycoon Abramovich to go to Israel to apply for citizenship — media
4
No Russian air defense missile systems crossed Russia-Ukraine border — top brass
5
Russian senator comments on Trump's decision to cancel summit with North Korea
6
Source: Deripaska proposes Russian government buy up aluminum for reserves
7
Russia creates substitutes for Ukrainian naval, aircraft power plants — government
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT