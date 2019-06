EU leaders decide to extend sanctions against Russia for six more months

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree extending specific economic measures against countries that imposed sanctions against Russia until December 31, 2020.

The document has been published on the official portal of legal information.

The president has instructed the government to take steps for the implementation of the decree and, if necessary, to submit proposals for changing the duration of these counter sanctions.