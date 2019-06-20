EU leaders decide to extend sanctions against Russia for six more months

BRUSSELS, June 20. /TASS/. The European Union's leaders have decided to extend the anti-Russian economic sanctions expiring on July 31 for six more months, an EU spokesman said on Thursday.

According to the spokesman, the decision was taken unanimously over poor implementation of the Minsk Agreements on settlement in Ukraine.

A source on the sidelines of the EU summit told TASS the decision followed German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s and French President Emmanuel Macron’s report on the implementation of the Minsk Agreements and talks in the Normandy Four format. It was decided to prolong the restrictive measures due to the lack of visible progress in terms of the implementation of the Minsk Accords, the source said, adding that the decision will be formally committed to paper next week to take effect after being published in the EU Official Journal.

Earlier in the day, the European Union extended for one more year another package of ant-Russian sanctions imposed after Crimea’s reunification with Russia.

The European Union imposed sanctions against Russia in 2014 following the developments in Ukraine and Crimea’s reunification with Russia. The restrictive measures have been repeatedly extended and expanded ever since. Talks on visa-free travel and a new framework cooperation agreement were suspended. A number of Russian officials were banned from entering the European Union, their assets were frozen. Trade, financial and military restrictions were imposed.