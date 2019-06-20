Missed opportunities: Putin says Western sanctions cost Russia $50 bln, EU - $240 bln

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. Western restrictions cost Russia $50 bln, and the European Union $240 bln in missed opportunities since 2014, Russian President Vladimir Putin pointed out during his annual televised Q&A session.
"According to expert data, western restrictions cost Russia $50 bln in missed opportunities over the years, starting from 2014, the European Union - $240 bln, the United States lost $17 bln, though our turnover with them is small, and Japan - $27 bln. All this affects jobs in these countries," he said.
Putin noted that due to the imposed sanctions, EU countries are losing the Russian market.
