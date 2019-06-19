EU to extend sanctions against Russia for six months

BRUSSELS, June 19. /TASS/. Economic sanctions against Russia will be extended for six months by heads of states and governments of the European Union, although Poland requests to do so for 12 months, an EU source told reporters on Wednesday.

"Yes, indeed it is so, and the idea to extend sanctions for 12 months is not voiced for the first time. However, unanimity of all 28 countries is needed to do so. I can say it is clear now that sanctions will be renewed for six months, not for a year," the source said.