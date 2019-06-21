G20 leaders to discuss trade, environment protection at summit in Osaka — source

TOKYO, June 21. /TASS/. The situation in the global economy and trade and environment-related issues will be key topics of the forthcoming summit of the Group of Twenty (G20) in Osaka from June 28 to 29, a source in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan said on Friday.

"The global economy, trade and investments, innovations, climatic changes and ecology should be among planned topics for discussion," the source said. G20 leaders intend to confirm significance of supporting global economic growth and fair and free trade in respect of the economy.

The topic of building up an international taxation system for digital corporations is also planned to be raised at the summit. Among environmental problems, attention will also be paid to problems of plastic waste in the ocean.