IAEA chief rules out restarting reactors at Zaporozhye nuke plant amid ongoing hostilities

VIENNA, September 9. /TASS/. Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi has excluded moves to restart the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) as long as the ongoing hostilities continue to pose a threat to the facility.

"In line with the Agency’s advice, it is understood that no reactor will be restarted as long as the conflict continues to jeopardize the nuclear safety and security of the plant," the IAEA chief said in prepared remarks for his speech at a regular meeting of the global nuclear body’s Board of Directors in Vienna.

According to Grossi, all the plant’s reactors remain in cold shutdown.

And the situation around the nuclear facility remains turbulent, he added. "Regular explosions, drone attacks, gunfire; repeated interruptions of external power supply, among other challenges, increase the risk of a nuclear accident," Grossi said.