MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Russia calls on international structures to publicly condemn the terrorist attack on Belgorod, which was carried out by the Kiev regime, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"We once again call on all responsible governments and relevant international structures to resolutely condemn this brutal terrorist attack and publicly distance themselves from the Kiev regime and its Western curators who commit such crimes," the ministry said.

The ministry also called the shelling of Russia’s Belgorod and the Belgorod region with cluster munitions of the Czech Vampire multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) a terrorist attack and a pre-planned and of intimidation.

"There is no doubt that this was a pre-planned and carefully prepared terrorist act of intimidation. The Kiev clique has once again revealed its Nazi nature - just like during the fascist invasion eight decades ago, today's descendants of Nazism and Banderaism continue to kill innocent people," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Smolenskaya Square also noted that the special military operation will continue until all set goals are achieved, including the denazification and demilitarization of Ukraine.