Russia's top officials to oversee different divisions of defense sector — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu, Presidential Aide Alexey Dyumin and Security Council Deputy Secretary Dmitry Medvedev will be in charge of different areas of the national defense industry, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing.

Asked if the president’s move to commission Shoigu to coordinate the operation of the defense industry meant that Medvedev and Dyumin would be deprived of such a mandate, Peskov said: "They continue to supervise [defense industry activities] in their designated areas." "This is a very broad field," the presidential press secretary pointed out, adding: "Everyone is working on their own issues based on the division of responsibilities."

At a meeting with government members on Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin highlighted the diversity of issues related to equipment supplies to the army. He stressed that the work required an independent coordinator and the job would be handled by the Security Council secretary, a position currently held by Sergey Shoigu.

Former Tula Region Governor Alexey Dyumin was appointed as presidential aide in mid-May. Putin noted that in his new capacity, Dyumin would assist the government and defense enterprises in providing weapons to the Russian Armed Forces. Russian Security Council Deputy Secretary Dmitry Medvedev has been serving as first deputy chairman of a defense commission headed by the president since December 2022. His priority focus is on advanced weapons and their supplies to the armed forces.