DONETSK, June 2. /TASS/. The liberation of the village of Umanskoye near Avdeyevka will make it possible for Russian forces to increase pressure on Ukrainian supply routes, Igor Kimakovsky, an advisor to the Donetsk People’s Republic’s head, told TASS.

"The liberation of Umanskoye has created additional opportunities to enhance attacks on the roads that are used for providing supplies to the Ukrainian units in Karlovka," he said.

In addition, Ukrainian troops remaining in the nearby settlements will come under intensified attacks by the Russian army.

The Russian Defense Ministry announced earlier that the settlement of Umanskoye in the DPR had been liberated.