Su-57, Su-35 with latest guided weapons to be presented at Army 2023 show

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. Manufacturers will present Su-57 and Su-35 fighter jets with the latest guided missiles, artillery ammunition and Raptor sniper system at the Army-2023 forum, Rosoboronexport has told the media.

At the Army 2023 show manufacturers will show the latest selections available from the Russian defense industry: armored vehicle 3-STS Akhmat, fighters Su-57 and Su-35 with the latest guided weapons, artillery ammunition and sniper complex Raptor," the company said.

The exposition of Rosoboronexport's presentation pavilion is divided into thematic zones, which include systems successfully tested in combat conditions, shooting systems, means of close combat and combat equipment for military personnel, and communication and security means. In all, more than 200 products will be presented in this pavilion.

The international military-technical forum Army-2023 will be held at the congress and exhibition center Patriot, at the Alabino training ground and Kubinka airfield from August 14 to 20. More than 60 countries have confirmed the participation of their official military delegations. Within the framework of the scientific and business program more than 300 events will be held, including those devoted to the development of the armed forces, Russia’s defense-industrial complex and international military-technical cooperation in modern conditions. From August 15 to 17 the forum will be open to specialists and foreign delegations and for the events of the scientific and business program. Other visitors will be able to see the exhibits from August 18 to 20. TASS is the forum’s strategic media partner.