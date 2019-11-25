Russia to reinforce its military base in Tajikistan with latest jamming station

MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. The grouping of electronic warfare systems at Russia’s military base in Tajikistan will be reinforced for the first time with the latest Pole-21 jamming station, the press office of the Central Military District reported on Monday.

"Military transport aircraft will deliver the first set of special equipment to the Gissar aerodrome in Tajikistan before the end of this year," the press office said in a statement.

The Pole-21 electronic countermeasures station is intended to protect strategically important facilities against cruise missiles, drones and guided air bombs by way of radio suppression of the equipment connected to global satellite and radio-navigation systems.

"Together with the available Zhitel, Silok and Lesochek electronic warfare systems, the Pole-21 will substantially enhance the protection of the Russian military facility against drones, radio-technical and radio-electronic reconnaissance means and precision weapon guidance systems," the press office said.

The latest station’s equipment makes it possible to set up as many as 100 radio interference posts.