TEHRAN, November 23. /TASS/. The Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has not received any notification of a decision to withdraw from the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) yet, and the Islamic Republic continues to be a party to it for the time being, MFA spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said.

The diplomat answered negatively when asked whether any decision on the issue had been communicated to Iran’s MFA. "However, we are aware of discussions in the media, among experts and even ordinary people," he noted at a news briefing.

According to Baghaei, debates over whether Iran should remain a party to the NPT are still underway, and the MFA respects them. For the time being, Iran is a party to the Treaty and is fulfilling the obligations stipulated in it, he assured reporters.