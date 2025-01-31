Egypt to open Rafah checkpoint on Friday — TV

CAIRO, January 31. /TASS/. Egypt will open the Rafah checkpoint on the border with the Gaza Strip on Friday, the Palestinian side of the border crossing will be managed by the Palestinian National Authority, Egypt’s Al-Qahira Al-Ekhbariya said.

According to the TV channel, the crossing has already opened a gate through which injured and sick Palestinians will be taken out to be treated in Egypt. Ambulances are on duty at the crossing itself, ready to receive Gaza residents in need of medical care and transport them to hospitals if necessary. The TV channel pointed out that it is "not sure that the first injured will be taken out on Friday," but said that "dozens of injured people" will be evacuated to Egypt through Rafah in the coming days.

Official Cairo has not yet commented on this information.