Over 300 journalists gather for Putin’s press conference in Kazan

KAZAN, October 24. /TASS/. More than 300 journalists will take part in Russian President Vladimir Putin’s press conference on the sidelines of the BRICS group’s summit in Kazan.

The press conference will be held at the Kazan Expo venue.

Putin is expected to summarize the three-day BRICS summit and field questions from reporters. The summit is an international event and there are a lot of foreign media workers. Apart from journalists representing the countries taking part in the summit, reporters from a number of unfriendly countries have also been granted access.

Putin regularly meets with the media following his foreign visits and major international events; the scale of today’s press conference stems from the fact that the Russian president is the host of the summit.

Earlier on Thursday, Putin participated in an hours-long BRICS Plus/Outreach meeting. After the press conference, the Russian president is expected to hold a series of bilateral meetings, which will run late into the night.