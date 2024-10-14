Brazil open to BRICS expansion, supports phased membership for new states — top diplomat

BUENOS AIRES, October 14. /TASS/. BRICS countries will discuss the feasibility of the group’s further expansion at its upcoming summit in Kazan on October 22-24, Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira said.

"Almost 40 countries have demonstrated their interest in joining BRICS," he said in an interview with CNN Brasil. According to the top diplomat, the group’s members will have to assess whether it’s reasonable to provide membership to more countries. "If we were to admit all these countries at once, this would be very difficult to do [for BRICS], <...> because it has neither a formal structure nor a secretariat; [if this is done,] it will be a completely different organization," Vieira noted.

According to the foreign minister, Brazil is open to expanding BRICS but only if new countries are provided membership in stages. "Our position is to consider expansion initiatives at the upcoming summit in Kazan, make sure that the process is gradual and provide membership to those among the 40 countries that have spoken out in favor [of joining BRICS]," the minister stressed.

The BRICS group was created in 2006. South Africa joined the four founding nations - Brazil, Russia, India and China - in 2011. Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates became BRICS members on January 1, 2024.

Russia took over the one-year rotating BRICS chairmanship on January 1, 2024. It includes over 200 activities on a wide range of issues. The BRICS summit in Kazan will be the main event of the Russian chairmanship of the group.