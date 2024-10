HAVANA, October 8. /TASS/. Cuba’s President Miguel Diaz-Canel sent birthday greetings to his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, as he called him a friend being admired and respected in the Latin American republic.

"Happy birthday, dear President Vladimir Putin," Diaz-Canel wrote on his page on X. "From Cuba, where you are admired and respected as a friend who showed that he is one, I hug you and send my best wishes to you, your family and your people," he added.

Putin turned 72 on October 7.